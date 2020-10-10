Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Union University Theatre Department Presents TWELFTH NIGHT

Performances began on October 8 and run through the 13th.

Oct. 10, 2020  

Union University Theatre Department is currently presenting Twelfth Night, a Shakespeare in the Park production. Performances began on October 8 and run through the 13th.

Outside food and drink are welcome, but no alcoholic beverages are permitted on Union's campus.

In the case of rain, the play will take place in the Savage Chapel on Union's campus. Visit the company's Facebook page for more up to date info.

Ticket Information

  • General Admission = $7
  • Students = $3
  • Faculty/Staff/Alumni/Senior Citizens = $5

Sales Tax is included in the ticket price.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.uu.edu/theatre/.


