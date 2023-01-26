Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Top-Ranked Dance Troupe Step Afrika! To Perform On GPAC Main Stage

The performance is on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Germantown Performing Arts Center has announced an upcoming performance of award-winning dance troupe Step Afrika! Ranked as one of the top ten African-American dance companies in the United States, Step Afrika! will perform their signature blend of percussive dance styles in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the GPAC website or by calling the box office at (901)751-7500.

Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. Under Mr. Williams' leadership, Step Afrika! has evolved into one of America's cultural exports, touring more than 50 countries across the globe. Step Afrika! forms a cohesive, compelling artistic experience by blending percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms. Their performances are much more than dance shows, integrating songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation.

Step Afrika! has earned Mayor's Arts Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education, Innovation in the Arts, and Excellence in an Artistic Discipline. They've performed at the White House for President Barack Obama and are featured prominently at the Smithsonian's new National Museum of African-American History & Culture with the world's first stepping interactive.

"Step Afrika!'s blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves audiences with pounding hearts," said Paul Chandler, Executive Director of GPAC. "We predict a performance that will have everyone on their feet."

Find out more about this concert, as well as the rest of Season 28, on the GPAC website and the GPAC Facebook Events Page.




Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN THE MESS OUTTA MISERY Next Month Photo
Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY Next Month
Hattiloo Theatre presents Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, a play by Shay Youngblood, running February 3- 26, 2023.
The Kelli Baker Band to Perform at the International Blues Challenge This Month Photo
The Kelli Baker Band to Perform at the International Blues Challenge This Month
Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, award-winning New York based soulful singer-songwriter Kelli Baker will bring blues and grit to Memphis with her unstoppable band, The Kelli Baker Band.
CHICAGO The Musical At The Orpheum, Tickets On Sale Friday Photo
CHICAGO The Musical At The Orpheum, Tickets On Sale Friday
CHICAGO is back in town and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.
Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, February 3- 26 Photo
Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, February 3- 26
Hattiloo Theatre presents On Stage, Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, a play by Shay Youngblood, running February 3- 26, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY Next MonthHattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY Next Month
January 25, 2023

Hattiloo Theatre presents Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, a play by Shay Youngblood, running February 3- 26, 2023.
The Kelli Baker Band to Perform at the International Blues Challenge This MonthThe Kelli Baker Band to Perform at the International Blues Challenge This Month
January 13, 2023

Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, award-winning New York based soulful singer-songwriter Kelli Baker will bring blues and grit to Memphis with her unstoppable band, The Kelli Baker Band.
CHICAGO The Musical At The Orpheum, Tickets On Sale FridayCHICAGO The Musical At The Orpheum, Tickets On Sale Friday
January 10, 2023

CHICAGO is back in town and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.
Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, February 3- 26Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, February 3- 26
January 10, 2023

Hattiloo Theatre presents On Stage, Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, a play by Shay Youngblood, running February 3- 26, 2023.
Playhouse On The Square To Present THE SCOTTSBORO BOYSPlayhouse On The Square To Present THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS
January 6, 2023

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Friends of Facing History and Ourselves, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust, Playhouse on the Square Season Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, and Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, present one of Kander and Ebb's final collaborations THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, running January 20 – February 19, 2023.
share