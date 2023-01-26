Top-Ranked Dance Troupe Step Afrika! To Perform On GPAC Main Stage

Germantown Performing Arts Center has announced an upcoming performance of award-winning dance troupe Step Afrika! Ranked as one of the top ten African-American dance companies in the United States, Step Afrika! will perform their signature blend of percussive dance styles in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the GPAC website or by calling the box office at (901)751-7500.

Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. Under Mr. Williams' leadership, Step Afrika! has evolved into one of America's cultural exports, touring more than 50 countries across the globe. Step Afrika! forms a cohesive, compelling artistic experience by blending percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms. Their performances are much more than dance shows, integrating songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation.

Step Afrika! has earned Mayor's Arts Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education, Innovation in the Arts, and Excellence in an Artistic Discipline. They've performed at the White House for President Barack Obama and are featured prominently at the Smithsonian's new National Museum of African-American History & Culture with the world's first stepping interactive.

"Step Afrika!'s blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves audiences with pounding hearts," said Paul Chandler, Executive Director of GPAC. "We predict a performance that will have everyone on their feet."

Find out more about this concert, as well as the rest of Season 28, on the GPAC website and the GPAC Facebook Events Page.