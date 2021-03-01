Theatre Memphis Volunteer Jude Knight Receives National Award

Jude Knight has been acknowledged with the 2021 American Association of Community Theatre Robert E. Gard Superior Volunteer Award as a representative of Theatre Memphis. The honor is bestowed to "volunteers over 65 who have faithfully served community theatre for over 25 years."

Knight's community theatre resumé is varied, but her concentration of work has been at the 100-year-old Theatre Memphis. This year she celebrates her 50th anniversary of her first show with Theatre Memphis having performed as Martha Jefferson in 1776. Highlights of her community theatre work include 43 onstage productions at TM, multiple leading lady and character actress awards from the Memphis Ostrander Awards, countless committee and special event planning positions as well as being a TM Board member for 25 years (including the leadership position of Vice President on the Executive Committee). In 2012, Knight was recognized with the Eugart Yerian Award from the Memphis Ostrander Awards for lifetime achievements.

"It has been nothing but a pleasure for me to serve my community and my home theatre, Theatre Memphis, in the past," Knight declares. "Theatre Memphis does so much for the community; I am proud to have been a part of that. But wait! There's more to come. I'm not finished yet. Thank you to the American Association of Community Theatre for this honor."

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, says no one is more worthy. "Our treasured Jude is beyond deserving of this award and represents the very essence of the reason this award was established." Litch continues, "Jude continues to set the bar for outstanding excellence in every aspect of her involvement including being an amazing ambassador for our continued hard work on and off our stages! "

Past Theatre Memphis volunteers who have also received this prestigious award are Barry Fuller (2017), Bennett Wood (2011), Betsy Reeder (1999) and Alice Rogers (1988).