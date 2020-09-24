The Orpheum Theatre Presents ORPHEUM MINI-GOLF

You’ll putt on nine socially distanced Broadway-themed holes.

The Orpheum theatre has announced Orpheum Mini-Golf, taking place on the venue's historic stage!

You'll putt on nine socially distanced Broadway-themed holes, including HAMILTON, The Phantom of the Opera, The Color Purple, Memphis, and more. It's retro fun in a vintage theatre (with the perk of modern air-conditioned comfort)!

You'll enter through the stage door like a pro, and you can putter around backstage for a look at the theatre's Broadway murals and other behind-the-scenes spots. After teeing off, you can play the course as many times as you'd like within your 90-minute time slot thanks to limited-capacity reservations.

