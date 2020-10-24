The Orpheum Announces HOLIDAY PHOTOS AT THE ORPHEUM

The event runs November 6-8, 2020.

This year, picture yourself at the Orpheum Theatre! Whether celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah or other family traditions, you can support the Orpheum by letting them set the stage for your holiday family photo.

Portrait packages include three locations in our 91-year-old theatre: the Orpheum stage, the grand staircase, and the iconic marquee, complete with your name in lights! Let us put you center stage to capture moments that will last a lifetime.

Availability is limited for this rare opportunity, and your $500 donation supports the Onward campaign, funding the Orpheum's future. Secure your spot today to ring in the holiday season and help ensure the historic Orpheum Theatre continues to make memories!

The event runs November 6-8, 2020.

Learn more here.

