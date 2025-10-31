THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to Playhouse on the Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse on the Square will present The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, with Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, background music by Herbert Stothart, Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard, Orchestration by Larry Wilcox, and adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Performances will run November 14th – December 21st 2025.

Somewhere over the rainbow, Dorothy Gale finds herself in the enchanting land of Oz after being swept away by a tornado. Dorothy teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the Wizard, while evading the Wicked Witch of the West who seeks the magical slippers on Dorothy's feet. Through this classic journey, Dorothy discovers the true magic of friendship as she finds her way back home.

Whitney Branan** joins in once again at Playhouse on the Square as Director and Choreographer of this fan favorite with Tom Johnson as Music Director. The Wizard of Oz stars Andrea Simpson (Caroline or Change) as Dorothy Gale.

THE CAST:

Dorothy Gale: Andrea Simpson

Hunk/Scarecrow: Karl Robinson*

Hickory/Tinman: Charles Edward Hunter

Zeke/Cowardly Lion: Alan Toney*

Mrs. Gulch/Wicked Witch: Caroline Simpson* & Brooke Papritz*

Aunt Em/Glinda: Taylor Smit

Uncle/Oz Guard: CJ Thomas

The Wizard/Professor: Jimbo Lattimore

ENSEMBLE:

Jordyn Chalmers, Chad Fruscione* (Hickory/Tinman U/S), Hannah Gay, Jari Head (Uncle Henry/Guard U/S), Michaela Lin (Dorothy U/S), Arielle Mitchell (Aunt Em/Glinda Understudy), Teresa Nuckolls (Swing), Gavin Pollan, Lynx Pollan (Swing), and Deven Sims

YOUTH ENSEMBLE:

X Cast:

Je’Myia T. Berry, Bowen Davis, Londyn Funzie, Rainorah Pare, Roman Pare,

Guinevere Parrish, Savannah Jo Riley, Penelope Taylor, Kate Thompson, Quin Thompson

Y Cast:

Elaina Bartosch, Ruth Ellen Bartosch, Virginia Dean, Henry Douglas, Massey Grace Fuchs, Malaya Harrell, Camrin Jeans, Evelyn “Evie” Mayne, Alma Oswald, Kalie Phillips

SWINGS: Aiden Anderson and Emma Day

TOTOS: Asta, Mia, Muppet, Piper, Vaidah, and Robin Tallulah (U/S)

THE CREATIVE TEAM:

Director/Choreographer: Whitney Branan**

Music Director: Tom Johnson

Stage Manager: Tessa Verner

Assistant Stage Manager: Hallie Charlefour*

Lighting Designer: Petr Williams

Scenic Designer: Lex Van Bloomestein

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Props Designer: Iza Bateman

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Flight Captain/Run Crew: Moira Williamson

Head Child Wrangler: Dayton Nicholson

Production Manager/Technical Director: Phillip Hughen

* Resident Company Member

**Member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

The Wizard of Oz opens November 14th at 7pm and runs through December 21st at Playhouse on the Square. Public Performances will run Friday nights at 7pm with weekend matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Please note that the Pay-What-You-Can performance will be Thursday Dec. 18th at 7pm. Group rates are available as well as school group sales for weekday matinees to educators.