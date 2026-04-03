THE FABULOUS MRS. RAE Will Come to the Actors Renaissance Theatre

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The criminal underworld trembles when feared mob boss Asa Kinnard (Vincent Holmes) makes a rare and dangerous mistake—he speaks a name no one dares to utter: “The Fabulous Mrs. Rae', and his right‑hand man Vic (Renwick Malone) seizes the moment, plotting to use the slip to his advantage as Asa's once‑unshakable empire begins to fracture.

Pressure mounts from every direction. A rising mayoral contender, Ivy Edwards (Anita Holmes), is determined to expose corruption in the city—while privately fighting to free her sister Morgan (Sheronica Re'Ne) from a failing marriage to her powerful, hard‑driving attorney husband, Winston Hale (Jeremi White).

At the center of the storm stands Vivian Blackstone (Deshel Valley), the resilient owner of Harmony House, a women's shelter that has become Asa's newest target. His ruthless plan to seize the property for an underground casino operation threatens not only Vivian's mission, but the safety of every woman connected to the shelter.

With the city watching, alliances shifting, and one legendary name resurfacing, the women of Harmony House must uncover the truth behind Mrs. Rae before Asa silences them all.

CAST: Deshel Valley, Anita Holmes, Alison Reingold, Sheronica Re'Ne, Renwick Malone, Brittany Howard, Justus Howard, Kiara Finch, Antionette Johnson, Lachelle Flood, Nicole Johnson, Eboni Rideout, Brandon Lewis, Greg Scott, Jeremi White, Amanda Davis, Knoah as Ethan, and Vincent Holmes as Asa Kinnard.

Performances will run April 24 – May 3, 2026.