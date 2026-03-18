THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION to Be Presented at Theatre Memphis

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Theatre Memphis will present THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, a stage adaptation by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neil of the Stephen King novella and film, from April 3 through April 19 in the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis.

The production, directed by John Maness, follows Andy Dufresne, a man convicted of murder and sentenced to life in Shawshank prison. As he navigates the harsh realities of incarceration, he relies on resilience, intellect, and relationships to sustain hope and pursue redemption.

Director John Maness said, “The play, to me, is about redemption through hope. It is a modern parable about seeking dignity and humanity within a world designed to keep you in your place. It reminds us that no matter how far someone has fallen or how broken we are, through hope and determination, we can find light and forgiveness, even in the darkest places.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch added, “The triumph of hope over despair is so powerful in this story. As we examine these characters, we can all relate to the importance of maintaining self-worth, integrity, and patience while facing injustice. Quite the message for these times.”

Performances will take place April 3–19, with no performance on Easter Sunday, at Theatre Memphis, located at 630 Perkins Extended. The production is sponsored by Bert and Carol Barnett, with media support from WKNO 91.1 FM and the Memphis Flyer.

Ticketing and More Information

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, and $15 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theatrememphis.org or call 901-682-8323.