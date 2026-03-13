Playhouse on the Square to Present 48th Annual Art Auction in March 2026

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Playhouse on the Square will present its 48th Annual Art Auction on March 13, 2026, featuring more than 150 local and regional artists contributing one-of-a-kind masterpieces. The event welcomes everyone from serious art collectors to newcomers looking to start their collections, featuring works such as watercolors, acrylics, wood sculptures, jewelry, pottery, and more. Audiences will not want to miss this exciting and theatrical art auction, presented in the unique style that only Playhouse on the Square can deliver.

The evening will be auctioned by Michael Detroit and Whitney Jo. General admission tickets are $50, and VIP tickets are $100. Complimentary food will be provided by Iris Etc. Catering Services. Tickets and art previews are available by texting “POTSArt26” to 76278 or by calling (901) 726-4656.

Participating artists include Carol Adamec, Libby Anderson, Alexandra Baker, Julia Baker Bell, Michael Baldridge, Lisa Balton, Sharron Barrett, Bryan Blankenship, Kelly Blumenthal, Phyllis Boger, Alisa Botto, Jane Bonady Brackin, Betsy Brackin Burch, Allison Brick, Deborah Brown, Lene' Brown, Ann Brown Thomason, Carol Buchman, Fred Burton, Robert Camphouse, Rick Cannon, Karen “Bottle” Capps, Richard Carr, Carol Cartwright, Pat Cavanaugh, Pat Chafee, Rebecca Chappell, Rena Chiozza, Shirlee Clark, Tom Clifton, Kay Coop, Angi Cooper, Saj Crone, Jimmy Crosthwait, Katie Dann, Theo Dasbach, Maritza Davila, Beth Prussia Day, David Day, Laura Edwards, Jerry Ehrlich, Suzanne Evans, Shannon Fagan, Lewis Feibelman, Ejo Fox, Alisa Free, Jane Fulmer, Carrie Gary, Greg Geigucz, Melody Gordon, Michael Gravois, Richard Greene, Jan Hankins, Dottie Harness, Jonathan Hastings, Pinkney Herbert, Amy Hertz, Michael Hezeau, Sandra Hill, Carolyn Hinske, David Hinske, Donna Hopper, Phillip Hughen, Amy Hutcheson, Jennifer Hyatt, Michael Irving, Pam Irving, James Jalenak, Robby Johnston, Heather Jones, Katie Jones, Reggie Kaminsky, Mary-Ellen Kelly, Janice Kennedy, Christine Kennelly, Amanda Kohr, Kathie Kovarik, Nancy Kurtz, Connie Lampen, Jeff Lappin, Wis Laughlin, Linda Lucchesi, Leah Lynnette, Betsy Mandel-Carley, Lisa Maners, Carol Baxter Manley, Donna Manley, Dale Martin, Daniel Martin, Dr. Matt Mathews, Shawn Mathews, Jess McClure, Carol McGarrity, Jill Montanez, Janie Morris, Caroline Moss, Deanna Mullins, Jim Palmer, Chip Pankey, Randy Parker, Jessica Patterson, Joe Pizzirusso, Stephani Savic Polk, John Pruett, Janice Raiteri, Quinlan Rhodes, Murray Riss, Daniel Rubenstein, Carol Sams, Napapon Santirojprapai, Jennifer Sargent, Patricia Prins Schwarz, Lynn Simmons, Janet Slawson, Felicitas Sloves, Norman Soskel, Mary Wurzburg Stagner, Agnes Gordon Stark, Carey Stevens, Michael Stoughton, Amelia Sumner, Lynn Sutch, Vicki Sutherland, Eric Swartz, Glenn Thurmond, Madelaine Thurmond, Carroll Todd, May Todd, Nicola Tupis, Terry Twyman, Judy Vandergrift, Mary K. VanGieson, Julie Wiklund, Jim Williams, Jana Wilson, Meredith Williams, Renee Wilson, Lin Workman, Becky Zee, Frederique Zindy, and more.