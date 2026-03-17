THE GREAT GATSBY, SPAMALOT, and More Set For the Orpheum's 2026-2027 Broadway Season

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The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced the 2026-2027 Orpheum Broadway Season featuring seven shows including six Memphis premieres. Current Season Ticket Holders can renew now. Ticket packages for new Season Ticket Holders will be available starting Friday, May 1. Those interested in becoming a Season Ticket Holder can join a special Priority List starting now until Friday, April 24 to secure access to a 48-hour presale ahead of the public on sale.

“This season is unique between the number of premieres and the opportunity to present two plays in one season, something we haven't done in over 30 years” said Orpheum President & CEO Brett Batterson. “Between comedy and romance, mystery and fantasy, this is the perfect season to escape into. We invite the Mid-South to join us for another seven weeks of unforgettable nights at the Orpheum by joining our Season Ticket Holder community.”

The 2026 -2027 season begins with CLUE – the ultimate whodunit based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the iconic film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” SPAMALOT returns to the Orpheum this fall. Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical THE GREAT GATSBY is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

The new year brings BOOP! THE MUSICAL. Based on the iconic animated character Betty Boop, Betty leaves her black-and-white world and steps into a colorful adventure filled with romance, comedy, and heart in the new musical comedy for audiences of all ages. Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN, the electric Broadway musical created and inspired by the 17-time Grammy? Award-winning artist, follows the journey of Ali –a 17-year-old girl full of fire - powered by a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show. Broadway's spellbinding spectacular, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, is coming to Memphis in summer 2027. Harry and his son embark on a mind-blowing new adventure – brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. Closing out the season is OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL - the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.