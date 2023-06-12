THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: MEMPHIS to Take Place This Month at The Evergreen Theatre

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

The Memphis production offers a chance to amplify the creative voices of the city in a unique format.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Memphis production company LoneTree Live will bring together six writers, six directors, and 24 actors from the local creative community for an imaginative and innovative night of theatre. The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis showcases six original short plays that are written and rehearsed in 24 hours. Audiences are invited to view the work of the outstanding group of local artists on Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. at The Evergreen Theatre, 1705 Poplar Ave, Memphis. Tickets are $15 at the door and Click Here.

"If you're worried about watching theatre for 24 hours straight, there's no need," said Julia Hinson, LoneTree Live's founder and producer. "At 7:00 p.m. on Friday night, the writers, directors, and actors will meet and after that it's a sprint to the finish. The curtain goes up at 7:00 p.m. the next night! From the imagination of the playwrights to performing in front of an audience, we do it all in 24 hours."

The production is based on a long-running format based in New York City called The 24 Hour Plays, produced around the world since 1995. LoneTree Live has partnered with the team behind the original plays for a second year to license its own local affiliate production. The Memphis production offers a chance to amplify the creative voices of the city in a unique format, and gives theatre lovers an opportunity to support local artists while enjoying new and exciting works.

Multi-instrumentalist Austin DeVine will perform for the crowd before the show and between the plays. A bar will be available and the audience is invited to join the artists for an informal gathering after the show in the theater space.

Last year's event performed to nearly sold-out audiences, and Lone Tree Live anticipates that the exclusive night of eclectic pieces will draw a big crowd in 2023.

About LoneTree Live

It is the mission of LoneTree Live to push the boundaries of theatre using the creative use of the body, voice, imagination, and technology. The production company strives to foster talent and create community through every offering. LoneTree Live has been part of the family at TheatreWorks Memphis since 2017, and it creates new and devised work and offers classes in acting, movement, ensemble work and creative storytelling. Find out more on their website, Instagram, and Facebook.




