RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER THE MUSICAL Returns To The Orpheum December 19

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is a tree-mendous way to experience this family tradition and stays true to the iconic television special.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns this fall to entertain families at theatres across North America. The national tour featuring the “most famous reindeer of all” and his friends from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will soar into Memphis at the Orpheum Theatre on Tuesday, December 19 for three performances at 11:00am, 3:30pm, and 7:00pm.  

Following seven successful years of touring and more than 600 performances, Rudolph and the holly jolly cast of characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster -- along with the audience -- will help Santa save Christmas. For more information about the tour visit Click Here.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 1st and will be available by calling the Orpheum box office at (901) 525- 3000 or by visiting orpheum-memphis.com or Ticketmaster.com.  Tickets will also be available for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at (901) 529-4226 or emailing groups@orpheum-memphis.com.

In 1964, the beloved stop-motion animated television classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, made its network television debut and has been delighting audiences across the country for almost 60 years. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is a tree-mendous way to experience this family tradition and stays true to the iconic television special,” says producing partner Jonathan Flom. 

Projections, costumes, and characters are faithfully brought to the stage against a backdrop of nostalgic set designs. The 12-foot-plus-tall Abominable Snow Monster is jaw-dropping. The high-energy cast brings high energy to classic songs and dialogue, while irresistible and loveable puppets highlight the charming roughness from the television show's stop-motion effects.

Flom says, “The familiar story elements from the television special are addressed with a talented cast and puppeteers who help recreate the magic on stage.” Since the special itself is a classic musical, the stage show does not feel at all like an adaptation and audiences are surprised and delighted when they see performances of songs such as “Fame and Fortune” and “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” that are heard but not performed in the TV special. 

The story tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright, shining nose, is excluded from the Reindeer Games. He flees Christmastown and meets up with new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius. After finding The Island of Misfit Toys, Rudolph journeys home, where a snowstorm of epic proportions is threatening Christmas. Can Rudolph rescue his family and friends and help Santa save the holiday?

Rudolph's partnership with PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center continues this year.  The show offers a free toolkit to educators that leverages the powerful messages from the Rudolph story to help us all celebrate our differences (www.pacer.org/teamrudolph). 

For additional information, visit Click Here.

The touring production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is produced by Right Angle Entertainment.




