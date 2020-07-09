Playhouse on the Square to Release World Premiere of ST. PAULIE'S DELIGHT as Video Staged Production

In response to the rise in coronavirus cases and the new mandates levied by the City of Memphis; closing bars and restricting gathering institutions. Playhouse on the Square has decided to release the World Premiere of St. Paulie's Delight as a video staged production on The Circuit Playhouse stage, without a live audience.

The production will air July 16, 17, & 18 at 8:00pm and Sunday July 19 at 2:00 pm.

The health and safety of it's cast, crew, and the city has been the top priority for Playhouse on the Square's Board of Directors and leadership. By recording the show and offering the world premiere digitally, "We are able to maintain social distancing and mitigation regulations for our team, keep our cast and patrons safe, and moreover, produce art for our community so desperately seeking a way to cope through our current situation," says Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox.

For more information, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656, follow on Facebook (playhouseonthesquare), or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #StPauliesMemphis.

