Playhouse on the Square to Offer Theatre Classes to Youth and Adults this Spring

Playhouse on the Square Department of Theatre Education, in partnership with Theatre Education and Outreach super sponsor AutoZone, ArtsMemphis, The Hyde Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Tennessee Arts Commission, will offer it's Adult and Youth Theatre School program March, 2022. Registration for classes is open now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling (901) 726-4656. For questions call Director of Theatre Education, Jason Gerhard at (901) 937-6475.

An Early Bird discount, $10 off per class registered for, is available until Monday, November 29th.

Playhouse on the Square's Theatre School Classes are designed to provide a fun and challenging experience for both the beginner and the experienced performer, at any age. Taught by local theatre professionals, our classes give students the opportunity to develop and expand their performance skills, including character development, movement, and voice. The session spans eight weeks, which includes seven weeks of classwork/rehearsal, and an informal showcase performance for family and friends on the eighth week.

Playhouse on the Square Winter Theatre School program offerings are as follows:

Pre-K - K

Kinderdrama: Pete the Cat: Cool Cat Boogie

Saturdays 9:00am-10:00am

$130

Put on your boogie shoes because Pete is ready to get downnnn! Pete is learning a new dance: the Cool Cat Boogie, and he wants you to join along!!! Using this story about our loveable furry friend, students will explore skills like storytelling, movement, and characterization. Don't miss this groooovy class!

1st - 2nd Grade

Sing & Dance: Kidz Bop 2: The Sequel

Saturdays 10:15am-11:15am

$130

Ask and you shall receive! Back by popular demand is Kidz Bop 2: The Sequel!!! We know you're krazyyyy for Kidz Bop! Come shake it with us as we move and groove to some of our favorite Kidz Bop hits. This high-energy class is a great introduction to musical theatre as it explores both vocal and dance techniques. Get ready to give it your all with this krazy fun class!

*jazz or tennis shoes are mandatory

3rd- 5th Grade

Music Movement Mayhem: Walkin' in Memphis

Saturdays 9:00am-10:00am

$130

Hey you! Do you like to sing?? Do you also love Memphis??? Well, you've come to the right place! Pay homage to Memphis music icons such as Elvis, B.B. King, Johnny Cash, and Aretha Franklin through singing and grooving to some of their best hits! This introduction to musical theatre performance focuses on the importance of ensemble, vocal technique, and basic movement. We can't wait to see you there!

*jazz or tennis shoes are mandatory

Page to Stage: Dork Diaries

Saturdays 10:15am-11:15am

$130

Love the Dork Diaries series? Same here! Experience an introduction to stage acting like no other as we get out our diaries, brush off our pens, and get ready to tell everyone about our crazy, funny times! Based on the beloved series about Nikki Maxwell's humorous and dramatic life, we will use skills like characterization, storytelling, and stage presence, to put on a story of our own! Filled with humor and heart, this class is sure to be a great one!

6th- 10th Grade

Triple Threat Toolbox: Disney on Broadway

Saturdays 9:00am-10:15am

$160

Behind every successful musical theatre artist is a toolbox of tips and tricks! Get one step closer to triple threat status with this Disney-themed class! Experience the magic as we explore acting, singing, and dancing- with a Disney twist! No matter your experience level, this class is sure to take you to the happiest place on earth! In this class, all your dreams come true!

*jazz or tennis shoes are mandatory

8th- 12th Grade

Teen Theatre Workshop: Audition Prep

Saturday March 26 2:00pm-5:00pm

$60

Have an upcoming audition to prepare for? Want to know how to prepare for a cold read? Have a monologue that needs brushing up? Want more dance audition experience in general? Then join us for the first class in our Teen Audition Workshop series. In this workshop, we will discuss how to prepare for auditions, search for local auditions, and more. Be prepared to act out and give it all you've got in this extremely informational workshop! (There are no showcases for Teen Workshops)

Homeschool Classes

Homeschool Production Studio: Disney Dramatics

Wednesdays 10:00am-12:00pm (March 23-May 11)

3rd-8th Grade

$225

Do you believe in magic? We sure do! Journey to the happiest place on earth with this Disney-themed production class! In this class, we will focus on teamwork, creativity, and self-expression, and the elements of play creation as we take inspiration from our favorite Disney classics to write our own magical tale. Through the process of creating our own Disney-inspired story, we will learn about basic acting, character development, scene work, and other theatrical skills which will conclude in a showcase! (Showcase will take place on the final class at 11:30am- the final class will end later than normal)

Adult Theatre School

March 21-May 9

Acting

Introduction to Stage Acting

Mondays 6:00-7:30pm­

$190

See a show at Playhouse and think, "That looks like fun!"? Have you always wanted to try your hand at acting, but never got around to it? If so, this class is for you! Participants will explore character development and intention through monologues and scenes. Students will also learn theatrical terminology, where to look for performance opportunities, and what to expect when auditioning for a play. This is the perfect class for people who have always wanted to explore their creative talents in a non-threatening, supportive environment.

Advanced Acting

Mondays 7:30-9:00pm

$190

Dig into character analysis, physicality, vocal production and more as you hone your acting skills. Using scenes from classic and contemporary writers, this class is for the performer with some experience who wants to advance their skills. Duo and group scene work will form the backbone of work in this class and provide a challenge for people who already have a basic understanding of performing.

Improv

Intermediate Improv: Advanced Short-Form

Mondays 6:00-8:00pm­

$225

Level up your short-form improv skills. Learn how to create characters, develop scenes, and build the techniques to hold a scene on your own. Geared for the intermediate actor and improv enthusiast, this class will focus on short-form scene work, thinking on your feet, forming dynamic stage relationships, and pushing your creative boundaries. (Students should have taken a beginner's level improv course or had previous improv experiences)