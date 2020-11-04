Playhouse on the Square Presents THE GREAT WINE PERFORMANCES
Tune in November 14!
Welcome Playhouse on the Square into your home for one of our favorite fundraisers of the year: The Great Wine Performances! And this year, they've gone virtual! Memphis' favorite drinking trivia game returns with a new look but the same exciting performers and world-class spirits you've come to expect from the Mid South's professional theatre company.
Featuring performances by: Breyannah Tillman, Justin Allen Tate, Michael Gravois, Brooke Papritz, John Maness, Donald Sutton, Haley Wilson, and Cassie Thompson.
They are excited to offer TWO packages for this year's event!
Standard Wine Package - $100
Includes 4 half bottles of wine (370ml) with Snacks
The Great Wine Package - $200
Includes 4 half bottles of wine (370ml), 1 bottle of Blue Note Whiskey (750ml) with cocktail kit, and Snacks
Packages will be available for pick up at Playhouse on the Square beginning at 10AM on Friday, November 13th and must be picked up by 5pm on Saturday, November 14th!
