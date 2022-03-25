Playhouse On The Square Will Host Art Auction Fundraiser In-Person

The pARTy is back! Playhouse on the Square's largest fundraiser, The 44th Original Art Auction returns April 23, 2022.

With Special Event Super Sponsor: Dorothy O. Kirsch, Event Sponsor: Independent Bank, VIP Bar Sponsors: Tina and Bob Fockler and Diane Vescovo & Mike McLaren, and Hospitality Sponsor: 1910 Frameworks and Iris Etc. Catering Services, the event will take place in the organization's main building at 66 South Cooper Street Memphis, TN 38014. Doors will open at 5:00 PM. The live auction will begin at 6:30 PM. Tickets are available on their website, www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling (901) 726-4656.

Over 100 local and regional artists have donated their one-of-a-kind masterpieces to be bid on from the art novice to the seasoned collector. The art will range from watercolors and acrylic paintings to beautifully carved wood sculptures, to ceramic dinner settings and jewelry. The 44th Original Art Auction is for everyone! "As the largest annual fundraiser for Playhouse on the Square, we encourage you to pARTy hard and BID HIGH!" says Auction chair, Whitney Jo. Proceeds from the auction go into the organization's operating expenses and fund the theatre's annual productions and programs.

Admission is $40 per guest and available for purchase at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling (901) 726-4656. Complimentary beverages and hors d'oeuvres will be served in the Playhouse on the Square Grand Lobby. The VIP Lounge, serving premier beverages and food catered by Iris, Etc. Catering is available at the $100 VIP admission level. Attendees will also be treated with a special performance from the upcoming Playhouse on the Square Revival production of Smokey Joe's Café, opening Friday, April 29th.

Art is available for viewing prior to the auction dates at the theatre, 66 South Cooper Street, starting April 1st. Masking and social distancing is encouraged.

Playhouse on the Square is the Mid South's regional professional live theatre company located in the heart of Memphis. With three stages, 15 annual productions, and 13 education and outreach programs, there is something for everyone! From new plays to big musicals, from the edgier works to family friendly productions - You will Find Your Place at Playhouse on the Square!

For additional information, visit the website at www.playhouseonthesquare.org.