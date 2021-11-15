Playhouse On The Square Hosts Second Networking Event With Young Professionals Council

Playhouse the Square, the Mid-South's largest professional live theatre company, will be hosting their next quarterly networking event for young professionals Thursday, December 16, 2021 - 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. This month's Playhouse Wine Night will be in partnership with the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Council.

Join Playhouse on the Square in the Overton Square Performing Arts District for a professionals' networking event during the 2021-2022 season. Enjoy wine with light snacks and connect with Mid-South professionals, business leaders, and startups in The Event Room at Playhouse on the Square. Guests also receive discounted tickets to the holiday series of productions at the theatre entitled Welcome to Show Row. Including productions of Little Shop of Horrors, The Toymaker's Apprentice, and To All A Good Night. Those productions are running now and end December 22nd.

The goal is for emerging leaders and seasoned professionals to meet in a casual, stress-free environment, have the opportunity to learn from one another, and to generate leads for their businesses and professional development. While also enjoying the backdrop of famous Overton Square. Light snacks and wine will be provided complimentary. There will be a cash bar as well. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required for guests and staff.

To register for Playhouse Wine Night visit https://playhousewinedecember.eventbrite.com. The remaining Playhouse on the Square Wine Nights are scheduled for Thursdays: March 31st and June 30, 2022.