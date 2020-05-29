Orpheum Theatre Group Announces Revised 20-21 Broadway Season

Through a letter from President & CEO Brett Batterson to ticket holders, the Orpheum Theatre Group announced a revised schedule for the previously announced 20-21 Broadway Season and an update regarding the final show in the 19-20 season Come From Away. The revised schedule as well as the letter is below. Please note, this announcement only pertains to the Broadway series and does not impact scheduled concerts and events for the fall.

Updated 20-21 Orpheum Broadway Season:

Jesus Christ Superstar - December 8-13, 2020

CATS - February 9-14, 2021

Mean Girls - March 9-14, 2021

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville - April 13-18, 2021

Hadestown - May 4-9, 2021

HAMILTON - July 13 - 25, 2021

The Band's Visit - August 24 - 29, 2021

Disney's The Lion King - Fall 2021

Come From Away, the final show in the 19-20 season is now scheduled for October 5-10 2021.

