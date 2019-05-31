On Stage At The Halloran Centre 19-20 Season Announced

Today, the Orpheum Theatre Group announced the lineup for the 2019-2020 On Stage at the Halloran Centre series. In addition to the 12-part Music Series and 3-part Theatre Series, the On Stage season will introduce two new series - the Songwriters Series and The Orchestra Unplugged symphony series. Tickets for all events are on sale now.

"I am thrilled to present another incredible season that blends iconic institutions with groups you may not have encountered before," said Ron Jewell, Vice President of Halloran Centre Operations. "It is the perfect season to find your new favorite artist and experience shows in a unique and engaging way."

The Music Series kicks off with The Bar-Kays 55th Anniversary Celebration on August 23. Other select highlights include Memphis voices like Southern Avenue and Susan Marshall & Reba Russell as well as renowned gospel artist Cece Winans and founding member of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John McEuen. The Music Series is sponsored for a second year by Evolve Bank & Trust. Doors open one hour before show time for a pre-concert lobby showcase featuring some of Memphis' most exciting musical talent. This showcase is sponsored by The Lyons Group of Raymond James.

The Theatre Series begins in September with an evening of magic with Larry Haas followed by one-man show Give 'Em Hell Harry starring Clifton Truman Daniel, President Truman's grandson. The series concludes with That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Parody that will take audiences back to that sassy Miami house in 1985 with Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia. The Theatre Series is sponsored by Swain Wealth Partners.

In its inaugural year, the Songwriters Series hosted by Memphis songwriter Mark Edgar Stuart will take audiences on a journey behind the music, sharing personal stories and introducing exciting new works in the intimate Halloran Centre Lounge. Each Songwriter Series performance will feature three musicians. The series will culminate on April 23, 2020 with the Memphis Songwriter Association's Songwriter Showdown. The Songwriters Series is sponsored by Skew Entertainment.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor Robert Moody brings a new 3-part symphony series to the Halloran Centre this fall. In The Orchestra Unplugged, Moody unlocks the musical genius of Beethoven, takes audiences to the "Crossroads," where Delta Blues Robert Johnson and Igor Stravinsky meet, and deconstructs the full historical arc of music from the Gregorian Chant to music of great 21st Century Composers.

Purchase a flexible series package of 8 or more tickets now that can be used for the shows of your choosing throughout the season. Eight-ticket packages are $260, and you can add more seats to your package for $32.50 per ticket. Packages include VIP perks like restaurant discounts, optional pre-paid parking, and invitations to special events. Flexible packages are not available online; please visit or call the box office. Tickets purchased as part of flexible packages cannot be used for the Songwriters Series. Single and group tickets for all events are on sale now. Songwriters Series events will be a $5 minimum cash donation at the door. For more information call 901.525.3000 or visit orpheum-memphis.com/onstage.

About the Orpheum Theatre Group: The mission of the Orpheum Theatre Group is to enhance the communities we serve by utilizing the performing arts to entertain, educate, and enlighten while preserving the historic Orpheum Theatre and the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education. For more information, visit www.orpheum-memphis.com.





