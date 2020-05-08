Local Memphis Theaters are Looking to Re-Open

WMC has reported that local theater in Memphis are looking for ways to re-open their doors.

Playhouse on the Square Director of Communications Marcus Cox shared a statement about the importance of the arts in Memphis.

"We're a sports town, transportation hub, best food around, but Memphis is nothing without its arts community... Not being able to perform and give out art to the community was definitely a big blow,"

Last week, the theater decided to cancel the rest of its season, which means more than $100,000 in lost revenue.

Hattiloo Theater and Ballet Memphis are among the other arts organizations who have had to cancel shows amid the health crisis.

Memphis venues have joined the National Independent Venue Association or NIVA to promote the Save Our Stages campaign.

