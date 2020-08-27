Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Knoxville Opera Hosts Mini-Concerts This Weekend

These free events are limited to 50 people each, and reservations are required.

Aug. 27, 2020  
Knoxville Opera will host Lakeshore Park Mini-Concerts this weekend!

The socially-distanced events will take place both Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30.

These free events are limited to 50 people each, and reservations are required. Seats must be reserved in pairs. There is no limit to how many pairs you may reserve.

Beverages may be brought in. No food or animals are allowed in Marble Hall. No lawn seating.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Masks must be worn at all times.

For reservations and information, call the Box Office at 865-524-0795 and ask for Marie.


