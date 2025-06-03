JAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes to Playhouse on the Square in January

Performances will run January 23rd – February 22nd 2026.
Jagged Little Pill comes to Playhouse on the Square next year. Performances will run January 23rd – February 22nd 2026.
Some shows you see - this show you feel. A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name, this show navigates the difficulties of dealing with pain, addiction, racism, sexual assault, and the trauma that is oftentimes associated with establishing one’s identity amongst these mental hurdles.
These themes are highlighted through the experiences of each member of this outwardly functional family addressing their struggles from the pressure to be “perfect.”
