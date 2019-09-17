DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Play at Orpheum Theatre

The Tony's 2017 winner for Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, is headed down to Memphis' Orpheum Theatre from October 8-13, 2019.

All his life, Evan Hansen has struggled with fitting in. He battles severe social anxiety, doesn't have many genuine friendships, and even struggles to connect with his own mother. When tragedy strikes close to home in Evan's high school and the school bully commits suicide, Evan finally has the chance to start over as someone else. Small fabrications quickly grow into a web of lies consuming Evan. Eventually Evan must make the difficult choice of whether or not to give up everything he has ever wished for and tell the truth.

Dear Evan Hansen first opened on Broadway in December 2016 at the Music Box Theatre. It received astounding critical acclaim and went on to win six Tony Awards. The show features a music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson.

For more information and tickets, visit https://orpheum-memphis.com/event/dear-evan-hansen





