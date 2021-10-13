Cirque Dreams HOLIDAZE At The Orpheum, On Sale Friday

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 15 at 10:00 a.m. for one unforgettable performance at the Orpheum Theatre.

As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations.

Audiences nationwide will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over twenty of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock."

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $29 and will perform one show at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103 on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the Orpheum Theatre Box Office at (901) 525-3000 or through Ticketmaster.com.

Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting Paige Perkins at (901) 529-4226 or perkins@orpheum-memphis.com

For more information, visit www.cirquedreams.com.