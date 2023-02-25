Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Will Reignite Spring Theatre School Beginning in March
Registration is now open
Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will offer a selection of courses taught by local professional theatre artists this spring. Under the direction of new Director of Theatre Education, Ty Lenderman, class offerings will range from acting, musical theatre singing and dancing technique, and technical theatre for Youth Theatre School (class offerings for students 5 to 17 years of age).
The Department of Theatre Education will offer classes for adult students through their Adult Theatre School with classes like beginning and advanced acting, musical theatre singing and dancing technique, and improvisation.
Students will complete coursework with an Open House for parents, guardians, and friends to witness their work in the classroom; The Youth Theatre School Open House will occur Saturday, May 13th and the Adult Theatre School Open House will occur Monday, May 15th.
Registration is now open at www.playhouseonthesquare.org/education/ or by emailing education@playhouseonthesquare.org.
A full class schedule for the Spring Semester can be found below:
Youth Theatre School: Saturdays, March 25th - May 13th
9:00am - 10:00am
Acting - 5 to 6 years old
Acting - 12 to 17 years old
Musical Theatre (Singing/Dancing) - 7 to 11 years old
10:15am-11:15am
Musical Theatre (Singing/Dancing) - 5 to 6 years old
Acting - 7 to 11 years old
Musical Theatre (Singing/Dancing) - 12 to 17 years old
11:30am-12:30am
Technical Theatre - 7 to 11 years old
Technical Theatre - 12 to 17 years old
Adult Theatre School: Mondays, March 27th - May 15th
6:00pm-7:30pm
Beginning Acting
Musical Theatre (Singing/Dancing)
7:30pm-9:00pm
Advanced Acting
Improvisation
To register, utilize the direct links below:
Spring Youth Theatre School: https://playhouseonthesquare.org/youth-theatre-school/
Spring Adult Theater School: https://playhouseonthesquare.org/adult-theatre-school/
For more information about Spring Theatre School, contact our Director of Theatre Education Ty Lenderman at ty@playhouseonthesquare.org or call (901) 937-6475.
Circuit Playhouse, Inc. offering Youth and Adult Spring Theatre School thanks to Theatre Education & Outreach Super Sponsor AutoZone.
Playhouse on the Square
Overton Square Performing Arts District
66 South Cooper Street
Memphis, TN 38104