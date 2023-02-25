Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Will Reignite Spring Theatre School Beginning in March

Registration is now open

Feb. 25, 2023  

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will offer a selection of courses taught by local professional theatre artists this spring. Under the direction of new Director of Theatre Education, Ty Lenderman, class offerings will range from acting, musical theatre singing and dancing technique, and technical theatre for Youth Theatre School (class offerings for students 5 to 17 years of age).

The Department of Theatre Education will offer classes for adult students through their Adult Theatre School with classes like beginning and advanced acting, musical theatre singing and dancing technique, and improvisation.

Students will complete coursework with an Open House for parents, guardians, and friends to witness their work in the classroom; The Youth Theatre School Open House will occur Saturday, May 13th and the Adult Theatre School Open House will occur Monday, May 15th.

Registration is now open at www.playhouseonthesquare.org/education/ or by emailing education@playhouseonthesquare.org.

A full class schedule for the Spring Semester can be found below:

Youth Theatre School: Saturdays, March 25th - May 13th

9:00am - 10:00am

Acting - 5 to 6 years old

Acting - 12 to 17 years old

Musical Theatre (Singing/Dancing) - 7 to 11 years old

10:15am-11:15am

Musical Theatre (Singing/Dancing) - 5 to 6 years old

Acting - 7 to 11 years old

Musical Theatre (Singing/Dancing) - 12 to 17 years old

11:30am-12:30am

Technical Theatre - 7 to 11 years old

Technical Theatre - 12 to 17 years old

Adult Theatre School: Mondays, March 27th - May 15th

6:00pm-7:30pm

Beginning Acting

Musical Theatre (Singing/Dancing)

7:30pm-9:00pm

Advanced Acting

Improvisation

To register, utilize the direct links below:

Spring Youth Theatre School: https://playhouseonthesquare.org/youth-theatre-school/

Spring Adult Theater School: https://playhouseonthesquare.org/adult-theatre-school/

For more information about Spring Theatre School, contact our Director of Theatre Education Ty Lenderman at ty@playhouseonthesquare.org or call (901) 937-6475.

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. offering Youth and Adult Spring Theatre School thanks to Theatre Education & Outreach Super Sponsor AutoZone.

Playhouse on the Square

Overton Square Performing Arts District

66 South Cooper Street

Memphis, TN 38104




