Chattanooga Ballet Presents Performances in White Oak Park

Concerts take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 24-25, at 5:00pm.

Chattanooga Ballet will present a White Oak Park performance on Saturday and Sunday, October 24-25, at 5:00pm.

The concert is free to the public, with a $20.00 suggested donation.

The program will include world premiers, guest artists and the School Ensemble. Works on the program will vary from classical ballet to modern and will feature the Chattanooga Ballet professional company members, guest artists from Joffrey Ballet, Met Opera Ballet of NYC, and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. Choreographers will be Artistic Director Brian McSween, Director of Education Nena Widtfeldt, Connie Flachs and Ben Wardell.

