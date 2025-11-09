 tracker
CABARET NOEL 10: AN EMERALD CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to run at TheatreWorks at the Square

Showtimes are December 5 and 6 at 8 p.m., and December 7 at 2 p.m.

CABARET NOEL 10: AN EMERALD CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to run at TheatreWorks at the Square Image
Emerald Theatre Company will present its milestone holiday production, Cabaret Noel 10: An Emerald Christmas Special, running December 5-7 at TheatreWorks at the Square.

This year marks the 10th installment of the beloved Memphis holiday cabaret with a new spin, promising audiences a sparkling mix of laughter, nostalgia, and festive cheer - all with the signature flair of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Christmas Specials from the past past.

Directed by Greta Englert and Liz Pegg, Cabaret Noel 10 brings together 5 powerhouse vocalists and two special guest performers. Emerald veterans Charles McGowan, Chris McCullom, & Nathan McHenry, welcome the talents of Cameron Crawford, Haley Wilson, Thedrick Griffin, & Cleavon Meabon IV to the Emerald stage and family. From classic Christmas standards to unexpected modern twists, the show reimagines what a holiday cabaret can be - elegant, heartfelt, and joyfully unpredictable.

This year's Cabaret Noel isn't just another show, it's a celebration of everything Emerald stands for — creativity, inclusivity, and community.

This year, audiences are invited to elevate the evening with festive or formal attire. Cabaret Noel 10 is more than just a show - it's an experience. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, adding their own sparkle to the celebration. Whether it's a dash of holiday glamour, a sleek cocktail look, or a classic tux/gown, the night promises to feel as fabulous as it looks. Come early, grab a drink, and mingle with the theatre community in your best dressed moment.

In addition to the glitz and glamour of this reimagined cabaret, Emerald is also offering limited VIP packages for $100 per table which includes 2 tickets at a private table on the stage level, unlimited drinks, and a special gift to take home for the holidays. General admission is $20 per person.

