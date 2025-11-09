CABARET NOEL 10: AN EMERALD CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to run at TheatreWorks at the Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerald Theatre Company will present its milestone holiday production, Cabaret Noel 10: An Emerald Christmas Special, running December 5-7 at TheatreWorks at the Square.

Showtimes are December 5 and 6 at 8 p.m., and December 7 at 2 p.m.

This year marks the 10th installment of the beloved Memphis holiday cabaret with a new spin, promising audiences a sparkling mix of laughter, nostalgia, and festive cheer - all with the signature flair of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Christmas Specials from the past past.

Directed by Greta Englert and Liz Pegg, Cabaret Noel 10 brings together 5 powerhouse vocalists and two special guest performers. Emerald veterans Charles McGowan, Chris McCullom, & Nathan McHenry, welcome the talents of Cameron Crawford, Haley Wilson, Thedrick Griffin, & Cleavon Meabon IV to the Emerald stage and family. From classic Christmas standards to unexpected modern twists, the show reimagines what a holiday cabaret can be - elegant, heartfelt, and joyfully unpredictable.

This year's Cabaret Noel isn't just another show, it's a celebration of everything Emerald stands for — creativity, inclusivity, and community.

This year, audiences are invited to elevate the evening with festive or formal attire. Cabaret Noel 10 is more than just a show - it's an experience. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, adding their own sparkle to the celebration. Whether it's a dash of holiday glamour, a sleek cocktail look, or a classic tux/gown, the night promises to feel as fabulous as it looks. Come early, grab a drink, and mingle with the theatre community in your best dressed moment.

In addition to the glitz and glamour of this reimagined cabaret, Emerald is also offering limited VIP packages for $100 per table which includes 2 tickets at a private table on the stage level, unlimited drinks, and a special gift to take home for the holidays. General admission is $20 per person.

Showtimes: December 5 & 6 at 8pm; December 7 at 2pm TheatreWorks at the Square.