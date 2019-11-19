A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Theatre Memphis

A Memphis family holiday tradition, Theatre Memphis' 42nd annual production of A Christmas Carol will run December 6 - 23, 2018, on the Lohrey Stage. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is approached by the ghostly vision of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him of an upcoming spiritual journey. An eye opening exploration leads to happiness and enlightenment, not to mention song, dance, and holiday cheer.

Always a favorite of patrons, this 42nd annual production will hold a reunion of past cast members on opening night, December 6, offering special discounts to them and their families. Details for the reunion can be seen by going to www.theatrememphis.org/a-christmas-carol-2019. Reservations for the "Casts of Christmas Pasts" can be made by calling the box office at 901.682.8323 to identify the year(s) of performing and purchasing the discounted tickets. . Tickets for casts and crew members and families will be only $10 each. Not available online. Limit of four per cast/crew member.

Other special events will be held on Thursdays, December 12th and 19th @ 7pm. "Holiday for Heroes" are two designated nights to offer military, policemen, firefighters, first responders, and Shelby County teachers discounted tickets for that night's performance. All tickets will be $10 (limit of four per family at that price).Not available online. Limit of four per designee.

Theatre Memphis will also be partnering with Mid-South Arts Against Hunger Food Drive. A collection box will be available November 18th and will be in the TM lobby until December 13th. .

Director Jason Spitzer will be returning to helm the production this year. "I've spent at least a decade with the TM A Christmas Carol directing and performing as Scrooge on occasion.. I'm delighted to be back with one of our city's longest-running holiday traditions and thrilled to have David Shipley once again donning the storied nightcap previously worn by 18 other different Scrooges over the 42-year history at Theatre Memphis."

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch celebrates new volunteers who give of their time and talents for the seasonal classic and that families, cast and crew members come back to see and perform in A Christmas Carol time and time again. She says, "This show is a favorite to so many, sometimes returning with generations of their family. Those who have participated by performing in our holiday show have created a family in of itself. It is so wonderful to be a part of so many family traditions and to have a feeling of family in the cast. It is a special show and gets so many in the 'spirit.' I hope to see many returning for our 42nd celebration."

An abbreviated "daytime version" of A Christmas Carol, directed by Lena Wallace Black, is being performed Mondays through Fridays, December 3 - 19 at 9:30am and 11am each day for school groups. For information or reservations to these performances contact showagon@theatrememphis.org for pricing and availability.





