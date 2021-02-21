VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Read 'How to Find a Friend'

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah are back to read another story, 'How to Find a Friend.'

Through this pandemic, many of us have had to adapt to being alone... like Squirrel.

Though excited to move into his new home, Squirrel feels lonely. He searches high and low for someone to befriend.

Unbeknownst to him, he nearly crosses path with Rabbit each day but they always seem to miss each other. Will they finally meet? Find out in the latest Storytime with Uncle Joe & Aunty Faridah.

Check out the video below!