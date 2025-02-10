News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Cavern Beatles Come to PJPAC This Month

The concert is on Tuesday, 25 February 2025.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
Get ready, Malaysia! The Cavern Beatles are bringing the magic of the Fab Four to PJ PAC on 25 February. Experience a night filled with timeless classics and all the Beatles nostalgia you love, and relive the iconic sounds that propelled this top British band into superstardom! It's a show that Beatles fans won't want to miss.

The Cavern Beatles is a world-class Beatles tribute band, renowned for their meticulous attention to detail. Drawing their name from the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool, where The Beatles' journey began, their dedication to preserving The Beatles' legacy has earned them global recognition. This tribute act is more than just a concert – it's a nostalgic journey that brings the timeless music of The Beatles back to life!

Presented by JWYE Foundation in association with the British Theatre Playhouse, this concert will raise much-needed funds for underprivileged children. The JWYE Foundation is committed to supporting educational programs, initiatives, and organizations that aim to improve the education of underserved children. The Foundation provides scholarships and grants for research in institutions of higher learning and is registered under the Trustees (Incorporation) Act 1052.





