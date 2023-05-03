Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOUND OF WESAK Comes to PJPAC This Week

Performances are May 5 and 6, 2023.

May. 03, 2023  
An inspiriting way to celebrate the Wesak Festival through a concert extravaganza, set in a new built theatre within the heart of a city, coming soon to you next month.

Lead by internationally acclaimed Dharma music composer and singer Imee Ooi (FRSA) and her Dharma men vocal group JSJG, collaborating with 10 veteran Malaysian singers, showcasing over 150 minutes of heart warming songs and inspirational music. This concert carries a vision to illuminate Light and Wisdom of Wesak through performing arts.

Produced & Directed by Imee Ooi

Music production & Visual design by IMM Musicworks

Performances are May 5 and 6, 2023.



HUJAN PAGI Comes to PJPAC Next Month Photo
HUJAN PAGI Comes to PJPAC Next Month
Persembahan ini telah dicalonkan dalam kategori “Pelakon Utama Terbaik” di Anugerah Seni BOH Cameronian ke-18. Ia telah dipersembahkan buat julung kalinya pada Mei 2022 di IGNITE Solo Performance Festival 2022 dan juga telah dipersembahkan di Pulau Pinang. 
JAKI BRASHGA PRESENTS OUR WORLDS at PJPAC in May Photo
JAKI BRASHGA PRESENTS OUR WORLDS at PJPAC in May
After a long-spanning career as a solo independent artist, Brendan de Cruz is expanding his musical horizons, commencing his paradigm shift into big-sound productions. 
SOUND OF WESAK Comes to PJPAC in May Photo
SOUND OF WESAK Comes to PJPAC in May
An inspiriting way to celebrate the Wesak Festival through a concert extravaganza, set in a new built theatre within the heart of a city, coming soon to you next month.
ONDO! Comes to PJPAC This Month Photo
ONDO! Comes to PJPAC This Month
Ondo! places the ethereal sounds of the handpan centre stage in this collaboration between independent musician Jian Hao and HANDS Percussion giving the steelpan instrument an unexpected spin. With its naturally delicate and light soothing sounds it usually invokes melancholic sentiments, often related to meditation or a sense of calm.

