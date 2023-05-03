SOUND OF WESAK Comes to PJPAC This Week

An inspiriting way to celebrate the Wesak Festival through a concert extravaganza, set in a new built theatre within the heart of a city, coming soon to you next month.

Lead by internationally acclaimed Dharma music composer and singer Imee Ooi (FRSA) and her Dharma men vocal group JSJG, collaborating with 10 veteran Malaysian singers, showcasing over 150 minutes of heart warming songs and inspirational music. This concert carries a vision to illuminate Light and Wisdom of Wesak through performing arts.

Produced & Directed by Imee Ooi

Music production & Visual design by IMM Musicworks

Performances are May 5 and 6, 2023.