PRAGINA: EMOSI Will Be Peformed at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center Next Month

Performances run 4th, 5th & 6th November 2021 at 8pm, as well as 7th November 2021 at 3pm.

Oct. 25, 2021  
With many still wary of international travel, enjoy a slice of Bali with "pragina : EMOSI" brought to you by a duo who shares a deep love for Balinese dance at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center.

Malaysian-based dancer Emi grew up in Indonesia, spent her life mastering Balinese dance since four. She has opened KENZO's fashion show in Japan, and performed at Singapore International Festival of Arts. Zhafir Muzani, trained in Indonesia, has won 5 awards for his spellbinding Balinese dance performance.

From authentic traditional Balinese art form through facial expressions and footwork, crossing over to contemporary in hope of building greater appreciation towards the "Nusantara" art form.

The production is presented by The Actors Studio Seni Teater Rakyat and supported by klpac, & MyCreative Ventures.

Purchase tickets online at https://bit.ly/praginaEMOSI_Tix.


