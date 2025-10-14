 tracker
A TOUCH OF TAP Comes to PJPAC

The performance is on 1 November.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
A TOUCH OF TAP Comes to PJPAC Image
An exhilarating hour of DANCE, where the delicate artistry of ballet, the boldness of modern theatre, and a vibrant dash of cultural dances come together - all infused with the joyful sparkle of TAP. 

The show invites you on a rhythmical journey through classical melodies, the magic of Disney- inspired moments, the soulful heartbeat of jazz, and the subtle beauty of Malaysian dance.

Each step and rhythm threads a story, seamlessly intertwined with a thoughtful play on musical direction and storytelling.

This show is a celebration of rhythm, culture, and artistry — a fusion of sounds and steps that promises to surprise and delight.

Cast & Creative Info

Producer and Artistic Director : Shirena Hamzah 

Choreographers and Artistic Team : Shirena Hamzah, Clara Lim, Adeline Chew Kai Min, Wong En Li, Raja Rozmin Rashid, Joy Muttiah

Tap Dancers : The PiTAPatter Jr. Tap Ensemble

Dancers: Students From Dancesteps Studio

Musicians : Alex Douglas (Saxophone), Casper Ng (Keyboard), Faeez Halim (Drummer) Lim Seng Chee (Guitarist), Lim Seng Yean (Bassist),Tengku Ayden Hazraque (Saxophone), along with guest appearances by student musicians and singers. 

Narrator : Intan Shafinaz Mohd Suhaimi

Production and Organisation: Dancesteps Studio



