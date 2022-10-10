Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase This Month

The event is set for 23 October.

Register for Malaysia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  
PJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase This Month

The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase presents and highlights our prestigious elite team winning dance pieces, famous classical repertoires such as Paquita, Swan Lake, Nutcracker and Le Corsaire.

For this special year, we have a special theme named Dancing Around the World. Our dancers will bring all the audience to fly and explore different cultural dances around the world.

Come with your children to join us, the Best Dance Academy in Selangor and save your spot for Pointe & Music Gala Showcase 2022! Our 12th Anniversary show is going to be a cheerful celebration that you will be excited with.

The event is set for 23 October.





More Hot Stories For You


DIDI & FRIENDS Announced At Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS With The Malaysian Philharmonic OrchestraDIDI & FRIENDS Announced At Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS With The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra
September 28, 2022

Didi & Friends, Malaysia's most beloved cartoon characters will be gracing the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) stage with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in an exclusive one-day-only concert!
PJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase Next MonthPJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase Next Month
September 22, 2022

The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase presents and highlights our prestigious elite team winning dance pieces, famous classical repertoires such as Paquita, Swan Lake, Nutcracker and Le Corsaire. 
THE POWER OF SYSTEM Comes to PJPAC Next MonthTHE POWER OF SYSTEM Comes to PJPAC Next Month
September 16, 2022

The new generation of working in the future will focus on mutual achievement of not only things but also the people behind.
JIKEY Comes to PJPAC This MonthJIKEY Comes to PJPAC This Month
September 12, 2022

Teater Tradisional Jikey merupakan salah satu teater tradisional masyarakat Melayu yang sangat popular di negeri Kedah dan Perlis sekitar 1960 - an.  Di Thailand ia dikenali sebagai Likay Pa dan sangat popular di selatan Thailand di Satun dan Phuket.  Manakala di Kemboja di kenali sebagai Yike.  Jikey atau Likay diubah suai dari perkataan Parsi Sikir dan Arab kata Sikru ,  yang bermaksud membaca pujian atau zikir.
TUCK MY LIFE Comes to PJPAC in DecemberTUCK MY LIFE Comes to PJPAC in December
September 6, 2022

Tuck My Life is Aw Yuong Tuck's first ever One Hour Stand Up Comedy Special produce by himself. The show is narcissism at its best, topic includes love, sex, relationship and more. 90 minutes might not be enough to take him out of his puberty, but it is more than enough for his comedy.