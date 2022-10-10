PJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase This Month

The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase presents and highlights our prestigious elite team winning dance pieces, famous classical repertoires such as Paquita, Swan Lake, Nutcracker and Le Corsaire.

For this special year, we have a special theme named Dancing Around the World. Our dancers will bring all the audience to fly and explore different cultural dances around the world.

Come with your children to join us, the Best Dance Academy in Selangor and save your spot for Pointe & Music Gala Showcase 2022! Our 12th Anniversary show is going to be a cheerful celebration that you will be excited with.

The event is set for 23 October.