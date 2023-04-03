ONDO! Comes to PJPAC This Month

Ondo! places the ethereal sounds of the handpan centre stage in this collaboration between independent musician Jian Hao and HANDS Percussion giving the steelpan instrument an unexpected spin. With its naturally delicate and light soothing sounds it usually invokes melancholic sentiments, often related to meditation or a sense of calm.

Ondo in Japanese means temperature, referring to the fire or heat that is used to shape and stabilize the sounds of the handpan. In heating things up Ondo! sparks the flames of something new showing off the vibrancy of the handpan with a variety of jazzy, classical, folk and popular songs. Accompanying it will be the cello, flute, ruan, trumpet and drums adding layers of texture to rearranged and new compositions. Jian Hao has majored in Chinese drums, mastered the gamelan and is now embarking on a new chapter as an independent musician.

Show duration: 80 minutes (no intermission)