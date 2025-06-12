MALEFICENT Comes to PJPAC This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into a world of magic, betrayal, and redemption as THE STORY BOOK Academy will present Maleficent. Featuring a dynamic cast aged 9 to 15, this production reimagines the classic tale from the perspective of one of fantasy’s most iconic villains.

Watch as the performers bring to life the powerful story of Maleficent — a fairy whose heart was betrayed, leading her down a path of darkness and vengeance, only to find a chance at love and forgiveness once more.

Cast: Danie as Maleficent, Arjun as King Stefan, Allanna as Princess Aurora, Casey as King Henry and Young Stefan, Aviela as Young Maleficent and Diaval, Kaely as Queen Leah, Joandra as Fairy Fauna, Ruyi as Fairy Flora, Zahra as Fairy Merryweather, Raoul as Prince Philip and Hannah as Narrator.

Comments