JAKI BRASHGA PRESENTS OUR WORLDS at PJPAC in May
The event is set for 12 May 2023.
After a long-spanning career as a solo independent artist, Brendan de Cruz is expanding his musical horizons, commencing his paradigm shift into big-sound productions.
Enter Jaki-Brashga.
The brainchild of Brendan de Cruz, this musical outfit brings together Ashwin Gobinath, Jaime Gunter, Kieran Jumawan and Gabriel Januarius - each veteran masters of their craft - to bring to life the new direction of Brendan's sound.
Audiences can expect big waves of Post-Rockesque guitars in overdrive, funky bass lines and hard-hitting drums in synth-laden soundscapes.
Brendan de Cruz
Ashwin Gobinath
Jaime Gunter
Kieran Jumawan
Gabriel Januarius
Related Stories View More Malaysia Stories