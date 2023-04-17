Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JAKI BRASHGA PRESENTS OUR WORLDS at PJPAC in May

The event is set for 12 May 2023.

Apr. 17, 2023  
After a long-spanning career as a solo independent artist, Brendan de Cruz is expanding his musical horizons, commencing his paradigm shift into big-sound productions.

Enter Jaki-Brashga.

The brainchild of Brendan de Cruz, this musical outfit brings together Ashwin Gobinath, Jaime Gunter, Kieran Jumawan and Gabriel Januarius - each veteran masters of their craft - to bring to life the new direction of Brendan's sound.

Audiences can expect big waves of Post-Rockesque guitars in overdrive, funky bass lines and hard-hitting drums in synth-laden soundscapes.

Brendan de Cruz

Ashwin Gobinath

Jaime Gunter

Kieran Jumawan

Gabriel Januarius





