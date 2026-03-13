GOU LI HAO XI 2.0 Comes to PJPAC in April

🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gou Li Hao Xi 2.0 (GLHX The Musical) will come to PJPAC. Performances run 3-5 April 2026.

During that relentless monsoon season of overstayed days, a small company quietly came into being—one that wrote bespoke scripts for the lost and drifting.

A new mother, caught in the chaos of a parent-child drama, unexpectedly found release and rediscovered her sense of self-worth. A seemingly perfect woman, within a scene drawn from memory, finally came face to face with emotions long locked away. Not every script reached its final act, but each character managed to reclaim a piece of their true self through the play.

And Fu Fan, the founder—while crafting exits for others—kept his own wounds hidden behind a smile. The curtain has yet to fall, and life continues. But will he, too, be able to write a remarkable story of his own?