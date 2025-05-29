AN EVENING WITH NADEERA Comes to PJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nadeera Zaini - one of the most exciting rising talents in contemporary music, will be presenting her very first music showcase - AN EVENING WITH NADEERA. Known for her soulful voice and dynamic performances, Nadeera has been capturing the hearts of audiences with her unique sound that blends modern and classic influences.

In this special showcase, Nadeera will be performing a mix of her original songs as well as song covers from other artists, giving the audience a fun and heartfelt musical experience. It’s a celebration of her journey as an artist, her inspirations, and her passion for connecting through music.

The performance is on 30 May at PJPAC.

