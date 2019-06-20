Waterville Opera House Holds Auditions For THE DIVINE SISTER June 29th & 30th

The Waterville Opera House (WOH) is excited to announce the audition dates for its upcoming community theatre production of The Divine Sister, a heavenly comedic play written by Charles Busch. Auditions will take place at the Waterville Opera House Rehearsal Space in the Hathaway Creative Center (the end closest to the river) at 10 Water Street in Waterville on June 29 and 30 at 3:30pm. Those auditioning will participate in cold readings from the script; all roles are available, including: Agnes, Sister Walburga, Sister Acacius (Lil), Mother Superior (Susan), Mrs. Levinson, Jeremy, Brother Venerius, Little Timothy, and Mrs. Macduffie. For details about the roles and performing at the Waterville Opera House, visit OperaHouse.org/auditions.

St. Veronica's indomitable Mother Superior is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent. Along the way, she has to deal with a young postulant who is experiencing "visions," sexual hysteria among her nuns, a sensitive schoolboy in need of mentoring, a mysterious nun visiting from the Mother House in Berlin, and a former suiter intent on luring her away from her vows.

The Divine Sister will run September 5th through 8th at the Waterville Opera House. WOH's 2019 - 2020 season programming is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Colby College, Golden Pond Wealth Management, Maine General Health, Kennebec Savings Bank, Central Maine Motors, Northern Light Inland Hospital, GHM Agency, Granite Hill Estates, Central Maine Newspapers, Marie Cormier, JS McCarthy Printers, and Woodlands Senior Living. For more information call 873-7000, visit our website at www.operahouse.org or our Box Office at 1 Common Street!

Waterville Opera House (WOH) has been bringing the magic of the performing arts to audiences of all ages since 1902. This beautifully restored, 810-seat theatre hosts high-quality community theatre, dance, concerts, and educational programming. As part of the artistic community working to make Waterville a key arts destination, WOH encourages an appreciation for the performing arts and its creative expression. We do this by consistently producing exceptional performances for residents and visitors. We firmly believe that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds, and serve as an economic engine. For more information, visit http://www.operahouse.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You