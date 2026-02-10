 tracker
Oliver Ames Music Department To Present 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

Student production brings workplace comedy and Dolly Parton score to the stage.

By: Feb. 10, 2026
Oliver Ames Music Department To Present 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Image

9 to 5: The Musical will be presented by the Oliver Ames Music Department in Easton, MA this March.

Driven by music and lyrics from Dolly Parton, 9 to 5: The Musical tells the story of three female coworkers' bold plan to get even with their lying, no-good, egotistical boss, Franklin Hart.

When Hart is unexpectedly out of the way, Violet, Judy, and Doralee seize the opportunity to give their workplace a much-needed makeover - taking control of a company that has kept them down for far too long. Based on the seminal 1980 film, this Rolodex-era musical is just as outrageous, thought-provoking, and jubilant as its predecessor, featuring toe-tapping numbers, sharp wit, and a powerful message about empowerment and equality.

The production is directed by: Olivia Lancellotta and choreographed by: Ryley McNeeley.

9 to 5: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).




