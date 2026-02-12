Cast Set For Monmouth Community Players' MOON OVER BUFFALO

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Monmouth Community Players have announced the cast of their upcoming production of Ken Ludwig's "Moon Over Buffalo.” The play, under the direction of Charles Burden, will run March 13-22, 2026 at historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth. Other production staff include Josie French-Sidelinger as Assistant Director, Danny Gay as Producer, Kayla James as Props Mistress and Ashley Violette as Costumer.

In the madcap comedy tradition of Lend Me a Tenor, the hilarious Moon Over Buffalo centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they're playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in rep in Buffalo, New York with five actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George's dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter's clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which play they're actually performing, caused by Charlotte's deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George's body.

The cast of “Moon Over Buffalo” includes: Tim MacLeod and Josh Oakes of Auburn; Nancy Kenneally of Lewiston; Ginger Smith of Winthrop; Isaac Boyd of Chelsea; Danny Gay and Birdie Gay of North Monmouth; and Marisa MacDonald of New Gloucester.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. For groups of 10 or more, please contact the box office for group ticket pricing. Showtimes are 7:30 pm on March 13th, 14th and 20th, and 2pm on March 15th, 21st and 22nd. On March 21st, the production of the show will additionally provide ASL interpretation of the performance.