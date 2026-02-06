Good Theater Will Present LEND ME A SOPRANO

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Good Theater will present the Maine premiere of Lend Me a Soprano, Ken Ludwig’s reworking of his Tony Award-winning comedy Lend Me a Tenor, running February 19 through March 8, 2026, at Good Theater at Stevens Square.



Set in 1934 Cleveland, Lend Me a Soprano takes place over the course of a single chaotic evening at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. When renowned soprano Elena Firenzi arrives late for her one-night-only performance of Carmen, the company’s leadership scrambles to keep the production afloat as egos flare, desires collide, and the situation spins wildly out of control.



True to Ludwig’s signature style, the comedy moves at breakneck speed through rapid-fire dialogue, escalating misunderstandings, and classic bedroom farce, as flirtation, ambition, jealousy, and desire steadily unravel a hotel suite. While preserving the momentum and mechanics of the original, Lend Me a Soprano places women at the center of the chaos, letting relationships, alliances, and power dynamics drive the comedy in new ways.

“I first directed the Maine premiere of Lend Me a Tenor more than three decades ago, so coming back to the world of this play has been especially rewarding,” said Brian P. Allen, Good Theater’s Artistic Director and director of the production. “What’s been exciting is discovering how familiar farce elements play differently when you shift the perspective. The structure is pure Ludwig, but the updates make the comedy feel newly alive. It’s fast, elegant, and full of surprises.”

Visually, the production draws inspiration from 1930s Art Deco design and classic Hollywood cinema. Set, props, and costumes are rendered in a sleek palette of black, silver, gray, and white, creating a glamorous, high-contrast world. A handful of key costumes depart from the palette in bright, bold color, punctuating moments of disguise, seduction, and operatic excess.



The production arrives amid a rare theatrical moment in Portland. As recently noted in a Portland Press Herald article, Lend Me a Tenor and Lend Me a Soprano are opening within weeks of each other at Portland Stage and Good Theater. The proximity offers audiences the opportunity to experience two versions of the same farcical framework in close succession.

“It’s a rare treat for audiences to get to experience both productions in the same season,” said Gusta Johnson, Executive Director of Good Theater, who plays the opera singer Elena Firenzi. “For me, it’s also been a real joy to put my actor hat on again. The cast and crew are such an amazing team to work with, and being directed by Brian, who has such a deep feel for this kind of comedy, has made every day in the room such a pleasure.”

The cast features all local performers including Grace Bauer*, Gusta Johnson, Ashanti Williams*, Meredith Brustlin, Connor Hall, Amanda Eaton, Conor Martin, and Lynne McGhee. The creative team includes Brian P. Allen (Director), Nate Stephenson (Assistant Director), Steve Underwood (Production Manager and Set Design), Tracy Washburn (Scenic Designer), Kevin Hutchins (Costume Designer), Emily Kenny (Lighting Designer), Cory MacGowan (Sound Designer), Janice Gardner (Intimacy Coordinator), Molly Lemont (Stage Manager), and Katy Click (Props).



Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays at Good Theater at Square Theater, 631 Stevens Avenue in Portland.



Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for students and patrons ages 30 and under. All seating is general admission. Tickets are available at goodtheater.com or by calling 207-835-0895.

