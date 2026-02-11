Mt. Ararat Stage Company To Present A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wake up from hibernation with the Mt. Ararat Stage Company and their production of 'A Year With Frog and Toad'

Based on Arnold Lobel's beloved children's books and featuring a whimsical and hummable score by brothers Robert and Willie Reale 'A Year with Frog and Toad' tells the stories of two best friends, the cheerful Frog and the grumpy Toad, as they hop, sing and dance their way through a year of adventure. Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn valuable lessons about life and the importance of friendship along the way. Part vaudeville, part make believe... all charm. 'A Year with Frog and Toad' is a heartwarming and captivating musical for audiences of all ages.

The cast of 'A Year With Frog and Toad' features Ashby Hayward (Frog), Lyra Legawiec (Toad), Egan Dawson (Snail) and Dashiel Legawiec, Lily Ouellette and Madelyn Sweet (Birds). They are joined by a talented ensemble of woodland creatures that include Nicholai Alberico, Nolan Buck, Caleb Edwards, Emma K., Katherine Kelly, Anthony Mott, Camille Morris, Mia Pierce, Abigail Roy and Joy Stewart.

Directed and choreographed by Adam P. Blais, the production team includes Kristen Thomas (Production Manager), Courtney Babbidge (Music Director) Travis Grant (Costume Designer) and Jim Alexander (Technical Director).

'A Year With Frog and Toad' will be performed at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham on Friday, March 6th at 7:30 PM, Saturday, March 7th at 2:00 PM (ASL Interpreted), and Sunday, March 8th at 2:00 PM. A special Sensory Friendly performance of the show will also be presented on Saturday, March 7th at 10:00 AM. For more information visit mtastage.weebly.com.

Admission to 'A Year With Frog and Toad' will be by donation only. Donations can be made at the door via cash, check or credit card beginning 1 hour prior to the performance. Access to this extracurricular activity is made possible by the Midcoast Health Community Improvement fund.