Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards



Related Stories
Fenix Theatre Company to Present 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG, Portlands Newest Holi Photo
Fenix Theatre Company to Present 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG, Portland's Newest Holiday Tradition
Fenix Theatre Company will present a production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night that's fit for the season. Directed by Fenix Artistic Director Peter Brown, 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG shimmers, shines, and delivers festive cheer for the whole family. It runs December 7-18, 2022 at Stevens Square Community Center in Portland.
Good Theater Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Ambitious and Affecting CAROUSEL Photo
Good Theater Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Ambitious and Affecting CAROUSEL
The current production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CAROUSEL at the Good Theater represents the realization of a lifelong dream for Executive/Artistic Director Brian P. Allen, and the show that he has conceived and directed is both ambitious and genuinely affecting. Marshalling all the resources that this small company can command, Allen has created a chamber version of this 1945 masterpiece that preserves the heart of the tale and pays homage to what is arguably Rodgers & Hammerstein finest score.
Fenix Theatre Company Presents 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG, Portlands Newest Holida Photo
Fenix Theatre Company Presents 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG, Portland's Newest Holiday Tradition
Fenix Theatre Company presents a production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night that's fit for the season. Directed by Fenix Artistic Director Peter Brown, 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG shimmers, shines, and delivers festive cheer for the whole family.
Magician Mike Super To Bring His Mystifying Sorcery To The Gracie Theatre Photo
Magician Mike Super To Bring His Mystifying Sorcery To The Gracie Theatre
Illusionist Mike Super, the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime network television in the United States, will be appearing at the Gracie Theatre on Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by PepsiCo, this family-friendly show is part of The Gracie's Bangor Savings Bank season.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld [REGION] Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.