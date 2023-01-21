Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Public Theatre's Annual FATHER-DAUGHTER VALENTINE BALL to Return in February

Jan. 21, 2023  

The Public Theatre's annual Father-Daughter Valentine Ball will returns in-person, and this year's event is more inclusive than ever to celebrate the diverse families in our community. Children 4-12 years-old are sure to treasure this special time with their loved ones at The Public Theatre's 25th Annual Father-Daughter Valentine Ball.

The Father-Daughter Valentine Ball will take place at The Ramada Inn, in Lewiston, on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. The event will include dancing, raffle baskets (featuring themes for adults and children), a 50/50 raffle, cookies, light refreshments, and an evening's worth of fun and memories! At the Ball you will also have the opportunity to purchase an 8x10 professional photograph to commemorate the special occasion. Orders and payment will be handled at the event.

The Father-Daughter Valentine Ball is a wonderful and special community event that brings joy and people together. Tickets are $45 One Adult with One Child, $15 for each additional Child, and $30 for each additional Adult. In past years, Father-Daughter Valentine Ball tickets have sold out quickly, so don't wait!

The Father-Daughter Valentine Ball will raise much needed funds to bring live professional theatre to Maine, delighting and inspiring audiences with life-affirming contemporary plays. This event also supports The Public Theatre's education and outreach programs. Throughout the pandemic, the Theatre has partnered with schools and libraries across Maine to bring the arts-in the form of FREE in-person or virtual workshops, creative collaborations, specially priced student matinees, and more.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit thepublictheatre.org. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities please contact the Theatre by phone at 207-782-3200.




