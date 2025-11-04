TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND Returns to the University of Southern Maine This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre will present Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (30 Plays in 60 Minutes), the fast-paced, interactive theatrical experience created by Greg Allen and directed by Sara Valentine.

The annual production showcases USM’s newest theatre majors in an energetic, audience-driven performance where thirty plays unfold in under an hour. This celebrated event combines humor, poignancy, and spontaneity, offering an unpredictable evening of theatre that’s never the same twice.

A signature tradition for USM’s Department of Theatre, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind introduces the department’s newest cohort of theatre majors through a dynamic and participatory performance format. Adapted from Chicago’s long-running Neo-Futurist production, each evening features a menu of thirty short plays—ranging from comedy and drama to the surreal—that the audience helps determine the order of. Every performance unfolds differently as the ensemble races to complete all thirty pieces before the onstage timer runs out, blending the immediacy of theatre with the energy of a sporting event.

Director Sara Valentine describes Too Much Light as an ideal project for students new to college-level performance. “It's great to see a group of students who don't know each other bond over creating a play, and having real stakes to their experience because there is a timed element to the production,” Valentine said. “They want to accomplish the task, and having that common goal really unites the group.”

Each year, thirty plays are selected from the larger canon of ninety works originally devised by the Chicago Neo-Futurists. The result is a fresh mix of new and returning pieces that vary in length from ten seconds to ten minutes and shift in tone from serious to absurd. Audience participation plays a central role, inviting attendees to become part of the ensemble’s fast-paced world.

Opening night on November 14 will serve as a special Pay-What-You-Can & Alumni Night, offering USM Theatre alumni a chance to welcome the new class of theatre majors. The evening will include discounted tickets, USM merchandise, and a post-show meet-and-greet with the cast and creative team. Additional performances will be held on November 15 at 7:00 p.m. and November 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available through PortTIX, the official ticketing agent of the USM Department of Theatre. General admission is $18, with discounted rates for seniors, students, and alumni. Group rates are available for schools and community organizations, and Pay-What-You-Can admission is offered for the opening performance. Tickets can be purchased online at porttix.com, by phone at (207) 842-0800, or in person at 400 Congress Street, Suite A, Portland, Maine.

Performances will be held at Russell Hall Stage, University of Southern Maine Gorham Campus. The production contains adult themes and is recommended for ages 14 and up. For accessibility accommodations, contact Janice Gardner, Audience Services & Outreach Coordinator, at janice.gardner@maine.edu or (207) 780-5289.