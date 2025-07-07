Starkid's TWISTED to be Presented by Belfast Maskers in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the once‑great Magic Kingdom plagued by corruption, the misunderstood Royal Vizier Ja'far teams up with a free‑spirited princess to recover a wish‑granting lamp and save the realm from a bumbling sultan, a scheming thief, and an invading prince.

This side‑splitting musical features a book by Matt Lang, Nick Lang, and Eric Kahn Gale, with music by A.J. Holmes and lyrics by Kaley McMahon. In an unapologetic nod to "Wicked", it reimagines the familiar tale through the eyes of its villain, offering fresh insight-and plenty of irreverent jokes-mostly at the expense of a certain cartoon dynasty.

"Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier" will run at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM, August 1 - 10.

Audiences are invited to hop aboard a flying carpet for a comedic and topsy‑turvy journey. But leave the kids at home; "Twisted" features adult humor, language, and situations.