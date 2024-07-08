Review: High Energy Tribute to Elton John

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maine State Music Theatre’s second concert of the season is a high energy musical tribute to Sir Elton John, performed by pianist and singer Colte Julian. The adrenaline-pumping program, WONDERFUL CRAZY NIGHT, features a well-chosen setlist of songs spanning some sixty years of John’s colorful and complex career. These mega hits are interspersed with biographical tidbits and snippets of video as Colte and his four-piece band rock away the evening, recalling the many moods and milestones of the “Rocket Man’s” superstar career.

Colte, known for his virtuoso turn as Jerry Lee Lewis in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET on stage and tour, brings his scintillating piano virtuosity, smiling extroverted personality, and sturdy voice to his portrayal of the British icon, who has left an indelible mark on pop music, musical theatre, and social consciousness for decades. Colte captures the flamboyance of John, his bold, unapologetic persona, his dazzling keyboard skills, and his ingratiating vocal style, and his covers of John’s repertoire serve up the composer’s melodies – many paired with Bernie Taupin’s lyrics – with panache.

The band, comprised of guitar, bass, drums, saxophone, and flute, performs with gusto.

The program celebrates John’s work, tracing his career and changing styles and focuses. Among the highlights are: a tender “My Song,” a sparkling “Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds,” a rousing “Burn Down the Mission,” a compelling “Rocket Man,” a soulful rendition of “That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” and a poignant mash up of two elegies, “Skyline Pigeon,” and “Candle in the Wind.”

Julian conjures up the passage of time and iconic nostalgic memories with his flashy, sometimes outrageous costumes. The MSMT technical team (set, lighting video/projections) serves up a glitzy visual environment, once again aided by the new video technology that creates an authentic rock concert ambiance. The projection design is especially artful, timing the rapidly changing visuals to the musical phrasing with intuitive style, and the device of projecting Julian’s fleet hands fingering the keys adds to the fireworks. The sound team gets the moods just right.

MSMT’s Concert Series is remarkable not only for its comprehensive exploration of popular music and legendary performers, but also for the electrifying energy and pulsating joy these performances impart to the audience. Just as the company “brings Broadway to Brunswick” in its musical theatre productions, it re-creates with authenticity and taste the heady, invigorating vibes of pop music superstars in these tribute events. Sometimes raw, often raucous and a little untamed, but always sourced from a place of deep emotional commitment, WONDERFUL CRAZY NIGHT presents an exhilarating portrait of Sir Elton John.

Photo courtesy MSMT

WONDERFUL CRAZY NIGHT runs for three performances from July 7-8 at MSMT’s Pickard Theater, on the Bowdoin College campus, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME www.msmt.org 207-725-8769

Comments