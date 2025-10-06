Review: RAVE ON: The Undying Appeal of Buddy Holly

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In recent years Maine State Music Theatre has presented THE Buddy Holly STORY on two occasions – both to sold out houses. The undying appeal of the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer’s rags to riches story and his tragic early death captivate audiences, but it is without question the series of blockbuster musical hits that form the score which makes THE Buddy Holly STORY irresistible.



And so MSMT, for its final concert tribute concert at the Donald M. Gay auditorium in Auburn, has assembled a tribute to Holly and his two foremost colleagues: the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. RAVE ON will remind audiences of the thrill of the mega mix that closes THE Buddy Holly STORY – only, in this case, the delight continues over two hours with music that defined early rock ‘n’ roll.



Todd Meredith, who portrays Holly, has programmed a playlist of classics from the brief but immortal careers of these artists. The music is largely arranged chronologically, paying tribute to the many influences on Holly’s work.

The repertoire ranges from the raw beat of early rock to tender ballads, and dance music. The three-piece backup instrumental/vocal ensemble who portray The Crickets, consists of Jeremy Renner (guitar/vocals), Jacob Callis (bass/standing bass), and Matt Watson (drums) - together with Meredith on guitar/vocals. They provide thrilling, virtuoso playing. The four blend their sound beautifully and revel in the athletic antics that recall Holly’s performances.



Meredith brings to his portrayal of Buddy Holly a mischievous energy, genuine emotion, and a vocal style that mimics Holly’s Texas twang.. Highlights of his performance include: “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Dream,” and the electric finale, “Rave On.”

Renner and Callis also join in the vocals and contribute several effective solos. They are joined by two guest stars – favorites to the MSMT audience – Jayson Elliott as the Big Bopper and J. Antonio Rodriguez as Ritchie Valens. Jayson Elliott has long perfected his portrayal of the Big Bopper with a voice and stage personality as large and embracing the rock icon, himself, he takes complete possession of the stage and the crowd in “White Lightning” and “Chantilly Lace.” J. Antonio Rodriguez brings an authenticity and provocative appeal to Ritchie Valens, and his music. He shines in his hip-swaying, sizzling rendition of “La Bamba.”



Under the supervision of Kyle Coyer MSMT‘s Director of Production, the concert’s ambiance is lively and visually attractive, making as much creative use as possible of video projection and lighting resources on hand.



The large 1200 seat auditorium pulsates with a kinetic vibe, as the audience claps, sways in their seats, taps their feet, and gives way to waves of nostalgia.



This concert represents the last in this new series that MSMT has inaugurated in Auburn. Each one of the three offerings this year has brought more and more new faces. And it is exciting news to hear MSMT Artistic Director announce that the company hopes that this series will return in 2026. The venture builds new audiences, introduces old ones to the state-of-the-art Auburn facility, and spreads the magic of Maine State Music Theatre farther afield.



Photos courtesy MSMT

RAVE ON ran October 4 & 5, 2025, at the Donald M Gay Auditorium at the Edward Little High School in Auburn Maine. www MSMT.org 207-725-8769



Reader Reviews

